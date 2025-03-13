Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,216.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.