MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $31.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,161,000 after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $513.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.66 and its 200 day moving average is $538.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

