Michael A. Volanoski Sells 15,005 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $112.82.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
