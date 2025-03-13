Michael A. Volanoski Sells 15,005 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Q2 by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Q2

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.