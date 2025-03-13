Michael Cole Purchases 10,000 Shares of Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Cole acquired 10,000 shares of Regal Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.98 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$29,800.00 ($18,860.76).

Regal Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Regal Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Regal Partners’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. Regal Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Regal Partners Company Profile

Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.

