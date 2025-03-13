Michael Dean Brown Acquires 2,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares in the company, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 754,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $58.95.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.