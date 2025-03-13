MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $253.76 and last traded at $262.49. 5,359,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,652,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,994,000 after purchasing an additional 567,628 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

