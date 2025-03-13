Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading 1.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 72,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 310,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

