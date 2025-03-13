Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.32.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.