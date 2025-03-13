Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Minera Alamos Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of Minera Alamos stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.32.
About Minera Alamos
