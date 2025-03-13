Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 8.4 %

NERV stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.49. Equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

