Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

