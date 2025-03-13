Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 973,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
Mitsubishi Electric stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12.
About Mitsubishi Electric
