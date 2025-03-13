Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.