Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,253,000 after buying an additional 140,899 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 42.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Trading Down 1.3 %

CMPR stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.23. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPR

About Cimpress

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.