Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $568,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

