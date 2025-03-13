Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $35,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after acquiring an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $413.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $451.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

