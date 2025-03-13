M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $234.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.09.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.77. The stock had a trading volume of 229,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,257. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.92. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

