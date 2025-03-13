MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $11.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 60.38%.
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
