MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MV Oil Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.