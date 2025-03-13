Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $950.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.79. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 588.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

