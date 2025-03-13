NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NYSE NC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.95. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NACCO Industries by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

