NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NYSE NC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.95. NACCO Industries has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.
