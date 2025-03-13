Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Naspers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 22,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Naspers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

