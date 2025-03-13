Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Up 256.4% in February

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 256.4% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Naspers Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 22,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,991. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. Naspers has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Naspers Company Profile
