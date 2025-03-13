National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,737,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after buying an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,354,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

