National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

