Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 2.3 %
Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
