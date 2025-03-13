Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 2.3 %

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 million, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

