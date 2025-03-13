Natural Investments LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

