Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.64 on Monday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.