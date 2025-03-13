Neal Flomenberg Sells 70,384 Shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $76,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,898,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,722.52. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 3.7 %

TVGN stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tevogen Bio

Institutional Trading of Tevogen Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVGN. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tevogen Bio during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.