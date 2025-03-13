Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 4,985,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,277,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

