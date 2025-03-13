Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $897.93 and last traded at $894.73. Approximately 2,396,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,364,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $866.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $950.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $845.78. The firm has a market cap of $380.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 3,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.