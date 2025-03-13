Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nexi Trading Down 4.2 %

NEXXY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Nexi has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $7.07.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

