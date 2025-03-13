NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Posts Earnings Results

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%.

NextNav Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $61,042.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,087,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,914,188.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,152.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,908 shares of company stock worth $141,851 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

