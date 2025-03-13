NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

NextNav (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%.

NextNav Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NN opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. NextNav has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NextNav from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextNav news, SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $61,042.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,087,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,914,188.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,152.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,722 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,493.30. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,908 shares of company stock worth $141,851 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.