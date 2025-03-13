NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 1,109,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 467.3 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
Shares of NNGPF stock remained flat at $52.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 811. NN Group has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $52.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.
About NN Group
