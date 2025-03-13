Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 2,801,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 373,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

