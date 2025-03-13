Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 27.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,801,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 373,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

