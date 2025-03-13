Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.