Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Monday.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.96. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 108.23% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Noodles & Company stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Noodles & Company worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

