Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

