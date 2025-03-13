Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nxu, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the February 13th total of 8,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NXU Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NXU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,565,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. NXU has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

NXU Company Profile

Nxu, Inc, formerly known as Atlis Motor Vehicles, is a US-owned technology company manufacturing innovative battery cells and battery packs, for use in advanced energy storage systems and megawatt charging stations.

