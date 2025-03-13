OceanaGold FY2025 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities cut shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.58.

OceanaGold Stock Up 4.2 %

OGC opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.62.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.