Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.70 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 1549300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.84).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £353.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.65.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (“ORIT”) is an Impact Fund helping accelerate the transition to net zero. It is an investment company focused on providing investors with an attractive and sustainable level of income returns, with an element of capital growth, by investing in a diversified portfolio of Renewable Energy Assets across Europe, the UK and Australia.

