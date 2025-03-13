Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Up 9.7% – Here’s Why

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. 303,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,548,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

OCUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,773.92. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 146.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 660,080 shares in the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,288,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 428,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 199.6% in the third quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 600,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

