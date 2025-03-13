Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,441,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,003,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,194,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,977,015,000 after purchasing an additional 885,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,480,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,370,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,995,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,998,798,000 after acquiring an additional 97,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,608,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,489,345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 4.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.