Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 140,802,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 215,073,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
