Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.
Orbit International Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.51.
About Orbit International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orbit International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.