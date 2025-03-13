Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Orbit International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.51.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

