Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.45. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 10,151.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

