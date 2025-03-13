Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orpea Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. Orpea has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

