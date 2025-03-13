Outdoor Stocks To Research – March 10th

Walmart, CRH, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in products and services for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and adventure sports. Investors often look to these stocks as a way to gain exposure to the dynamic outdoor recreation market through companies that produce outdoor apparel, equipment, and related offerings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,417,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,683,924. The firm has a market cap of $704.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $4.31 on Monday, hitting $93.20. 7,838,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,355. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51.

