Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) & Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Head to Head Survey

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) and Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saia and Pamt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saia 0 6 13 0 2.68 Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Saia currently has a consensus price target of $526.39, indicating a potential upside of 42.19%. Pamt has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Saia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Saia is more favorable than Pamt.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saia $3.21 billion 3.07 $362.07 million $13.51 27.40 Pamt $714.65 million 0.40 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.91

This table compares Saia and Pamt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saia has higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Saia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Saia and Pamt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saia 11.28% 16.63% 12.10% Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Saia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saia beats Pamt on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saia

Saia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers. The company operates 194 terminals. The company was formerly known as SCS Transportation, Inc. and changed its name to Saia, Inc. in July 2006. Saia, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

