Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total value of C$145,394.00.

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.73, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$36.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -289.52%.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.25 to C$45.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

