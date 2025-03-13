PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.3 %
PED traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
