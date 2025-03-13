PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Down 60.5% in February

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 13th total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.3 %

PED traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

