Penobscot Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $42,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.