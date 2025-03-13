PFG Advisors Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 394,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,604 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.